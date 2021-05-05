75-year-old woman hugs PPE-clad doctor after winning battle with Covid

With the rise of Covid cases throughout the country, doctors and nurses are burning the midnight oil to cater to as many patients as possible. Among many grim situations, one wholesome moment shared on Facebook from Medical College, Kolkata has struck a chord among netizens. The post shared by Tanmoy Dey shows a 75-year-old woman hugging a doctor after recovering from Covid.

“After 10 tough days of battling Covid, a 75-year-old grandmother finally recovered. On her way home she made sure to hug the doctor who assisted her during her long battle and showered love and blessing for the doctor,” reads the caption when roughly translated from Bengali.

The pictures included in the post show the elderly woman hugging the doctor identified as Avisikta Mallick. The warm moment is bound to melt your heart.

Take a look at the post:

Shared on May 1, the post has been shared over 1,600 times and has garnered over 1,000 reactions. People flooded the comments section with heartfelt praises for the doctor and shared good wishes and a speedy recovery for the elderly woman. Many simply wrote how doctors are the only superheroes who can tackle the situation and save people.

“It’s really appreciable, words won't be enough to show the gratitude to the doctors, nurses all the staff of Kolkata Medical College. Thank you all for your support, it wouldn't have been possible without you all,” congratulated a Facebook user. “I bow myself to the great work you are doing to instill the belief in mankind and restore faith in humanity during these distressed times. May God give you the courage to move forward in the path you are pursuing,” commented another. “That PPE kit is nothing less than a superhero costume,” wrote a third.

What are your thoughts on this heartening post?