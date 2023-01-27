Home / Trending / 7-year-old boy perfectly makes jalebis in a viral video, internet all hearts

7-year-old boy perfectly makes jalebis in a viral video, internet all hearts

Published on Jan 27, 2023 03:00 PM IST

An adorable video shows a 7-year-old boy from Jaipur making delicious jalebis. The video has caught the attention of many people. Watch the full clip inside.

ByVrinda Jain

For some people, cooking can be complex. They may not know how to use a particular ingredient or might be confused with a recipe. But for 7-year-old Sabhya, cooking comes with ease! Little Chef Sabhya, whose mother teaches him various recipes, often shows his skills on Instagram. His social media, which his mother manages, is filled with various recipes and cooking hacks. One of Sabhya's videos, where he is making jalebis, has recently gone viral on social media.

The video begins to show him making the sugary syrup that is required for jalebis. Further in the video, he can be seen mixing several other ingredients to create the batter for the jalebis. Once everything is set, he cooks the jalebis in a small utensil and relishes his creation.

Take a look at the adorable video here:

Isn't the video adorable? This clip was shared on December 2. Since being uploaded online, it has been liked by more than 3000 people and has received several comments.

Take a look at some of the reactions below:

One person in the Instagram comments section said, "He is pure love." A second person wrote, "Hoyee hoyee mujhe bhi chahiye jalebi made by you now. Lovely video, and lots of kisses to you. I am in love with your utensils. Perfect for perfect chef." "Love this boy....where do you get such cute utensils from," said a third.

