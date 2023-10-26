7-year-old kid in China calls police, accuses father of hitting him just to avoid school

A Chinese boy used a surprising tactic to avoid school after not finishing his homework. As per reports, he called the police and claimed that his dad hit him. However, after the initial investigation, the police realised that the seven-year-old made up the story to avoid facing the consequences of not doing the homework given at school.

What did the kid say to the police?

The police officer gave a tutoring session to the kid instead of punishing him (Representative image). (Unsplash/K8)

The incident took place in Lishui in China’s Zhejiang province, reports the South China Morning Post (SCMP). The incident went viral after a video of the kid’s conversation with the cops was shared on the Chinese social media platform Weibo.

As per SCMP, in the video, an officer was seen asking the boy, “Did you call the police? Who hit you?” To which, the kid replied, “My dad.” The officer inquired further and lightly tapped the boy to understand how he was hit. After the boy replied that is how his father hit him, the cop grew suspicious as the hit “wasn’t very hard.”

Finally, after further investigation, the officer concluded that the kid called the cops just to avoid school after not having completed a task given by the teacher.

How did the police react?

Instead of punishing the kid, the understanding police officer decided to help him and gave him a tutoring session. As per reports, he said to the boy, “Let uncle first finish correcting the test paper for you, then I’ll take you to school. Remember, every child has an obligation to receive an education at school.”

What did netizens say about this incident?

The South China Morning Post reported that people posted varied reactions on Weibo. While some praised the officer for handling the situation cleverly, others shared that kids should receive proper education about the consequences of making a false report. Some also talked about the pressure that parents put on children regarding their education.

