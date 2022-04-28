80-year-old man’s conversation with Alexa will make you laugh out loud. Watch

There is something really cute about old people using technology as they seem unsure about how things work. It makes their interactions with devices with interactive devices like Alexa really delightful to watch. Like this video of an 80-year-old man using Alexa for the first time. Patriotic Kenny, a navy veteran, posted the video on his Instagram account and it is really hilarious to watch.

The video was posted 20 hours ago and it has got 1.90 lakh views so far. “80 year old uses Alexa for the first time,” says the text on the video. The man initially seems unsure if he can ask Alexa a question. He then asks Alexa about sausage and pepperoni pizzas and if they are good for you or not. When there isn’t any response, he whispers, “She doesn’t want to hear it.” Meanwhile, Alexa adds sausage to a shopping list and the elderly man seems confused. He says, “I don’t want to shop for underwear, I didn’t say that.”

Watch the hilarious video below:

“My Dad keeps calling her Irene!” commented an Instagram user. “Thank you for sharing! Alexa is crazy!!” said another. “Lmao what a cute old man! Thank you for your service,” said a third. Another individual posted, “Sir, sausage and pepperoni pizzas are very good for you. Alexa knows nothing.”

The man, Patriotic Kenny, has over 20,000 followers on Instagram and 1.9 million on TikTok.

What do you think about this hilarious conversation between the elderly man and Alexa?