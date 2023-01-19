80-year-old woman who ran Mumbai Marathon in saree is an inspiration for people

There was a record-breaking turnout for the 18th edition of the renowned Tata Mumbai Marathon, which took place on Sunday. Mumbai residents from all backgrounds ran together for various social causes. Children and senior residents joined in the marathon as well. However, among the masses, what really surprised many was seeing an 80-year-old woman running the marathon as a competitor.

Dimple Mehta Fernandes, the granddaughter of an 80-year-old woman named Bharti, posted a video of her running the marathon on Instagram. In the video, the lady is seen running the marathon in a saree and sneakers while holding the tricolour. In 51 minutes, she completed 4.2 kilometres.

In the post's caption, Dimple Mehta Fernandes wrote, "So inspired by the sheer will and grit of my 80-year-old Nani who ran the TATA Marathon this Sunday. "

Inspiring, isn't it? This video was shared one day ago. Since being uploaded, it has been liked by 286 people and has had several reactions too.

One person in the Instagram comments section wrote, "Wow, what an inspiring sweetheart she is!" A second person said, "Congrats Nani. Great going. Keep it up. " A third person wrote, "Inspiration for the young generation. " "So inspiring and happy to see her run. Age is just a number!!" said a fourth.