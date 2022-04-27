Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
90-year-old woman with dementia recognises son on her birthday. Watch

The 90-year-old woman with dementia recognised her son when he came to visit her on her birthday and it is really emotional to watch. 
Published on Apr 27, 2022 02:02 PM IST
ByGurjant Pannu

A mother’s love for her children is one of the purest and most beautiful things in life. No matter how old the child is, mothers will always have the same love and affection for them. Like this video posted on Instagram by the page Good News Correspondent that shows a man surprising his mother on her 90th birthday. This video is really emotional and heart-rending to watch that may leave you teary-eyed.

“My brother surprised mom for her 90th birthday,” says the text on the video. The video begins with the man coming to visit his mother on her 90th birthday. The woman suffers from dementia. After exchanging pleasantries, the man asks her if she recognised him. The woman says “Joey, you are my Joey,” and her face lights up. The woman embraces her son and it is just too adorable to watch.

“I LOVE YOU MY JOEY”: Mother with dementia recognises her son on her birthday,” says the caption of the video. Posted 14 hours ago, the video has got more than 25,000 views so far.

Watch the video below:

“I would have passed out from crying,” an Instagram user commented. “Aww so many of us can relate to this. What a special moment… Happy Birthday!! Joey what an awesome moment with your mom,” posted another user. “Aww made me cry, so lovely,” said a third.

What are your thoughts about this emotional moment between a mother and her son?

