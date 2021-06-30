‘Aamir Khan’s work is still doing wonders’: Shoaib Akhtar posts video of son dancing to Bum Bum Bole from Taare Zameen P

Former Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Akhtar often takes to Instagram to treat his followers with various kinds of videos, including snippets from his personal life. His latest share is no different and it captures a sweet moment of his son dancing to a popular song from the Aamir Khan-starrer film Taare Zameen Par.

“Aamir Khan’s work is still doing wonders for every kid & mines to keep it up,” he wrote while sharing the clip. The video opens to show the little one dancing to the song Bum Bum Bole as it plays on the television in front of him. In the video, his back is mostly towards the camera but at times he turn around to give sweet smiles.

Take a look at the super sweet video shared by Shoaib Akhtar on Instagram:

Since being posted a day ago, the share has gathered nearly 75,000 views – and counting. It has also received tons of love filled comments from people.

“My kids do the same whenever they watch this movie,” wrote an Instagram user. “My son is 4 and he just loves this movie,” shared another. “Sweet,” posted a third. Some also shared heart emoticons to express their reactions.

