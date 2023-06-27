‘Absolutely untrue’: Ratan Tata on his association with cryptocurrency

Ratan Tata took to Instagram to bust a report falsely claiming about his association with cryptocurrency. He shared two screenshots in his Instagram story to explain about the false report and added how it is “absolutely untrue”.

What did Ratan Tata share?

“This is an extremely important announcement. If you see any articles or ads mentioning my association with cryptocurrency, they are absolutely untrue and meant to scam citizens. An example is below,” he wrote in one of the images. Alongside, he also shared a screenshot of a report titled, “ANALYSIS: Ratan Tata's Recent Investment has Experts in Disbelief and Major Banks Concerned.” In the following slide, he added the same screenshot of the fraudulent report and wrote “Fake”.

Take a look at the Instagram story shared by Ratan Tata:

Ratan Tata also shared the same screenshot on Twitter. Alongside he wrote, “I request netizens to please stay aware. I have no associations with cryptocurrency of any form.”

Since being posted a little over an hour ago, his tweet received close to 1.7 lakh views and the numbers are quickly increasing. Additionally, the tweet has gathered close to 4,800 likes.

How did Twitter users react to Ratan Tata’s post:

“Thank you for your confirmation. I thought it was real,” posted a Twitter user. “Sad to see this. Scams all around,” joined another. “My hero,” added a third. “Thank you so much sir for making us aware,” wrote a fourth.