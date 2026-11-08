Abu Dhabi closes 10-km desert highway stretch for BYD’s electric hypercar to break 500 kmph barrier

Abu Dhabi temporarily closed a 10-kilometre stretch of a major desert highway to regular traffic to allow Chinese carmaker BYD to attempt a world speed record. Its electric hypercar, the Yangwang U9 Xtreme, eventually clocked 503.17 kmph, becoming the first production car to cross the 500 kmph barrier in a verified single-direction run.

BYD's electric hypercar reached 503.17 kmph on an Abu Dhabi highway that was temporarily closed for the record attempt. (BYD)

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The record was set on November 1 on Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed International Road (E11) in Abu Dhabi's Al Dhafra region, with German racing driver Marc Basseng behind the wheel.

In a statement issued on November 6, the Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA) confirmed that it had officially recognised the speed achieved by the electric hypercar on November 1.

Why was the highway closed?

According to BYD's official press release, the attempt was organised in cooperation with local authorities, who helped secure a 10-kilometre section of the E11 highway. Of this, seven kilometres formed the longest straight stretch available for the high-speed runs.

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{{^usCountry}} Unlike a dedicated testing facility, the highway is regularly used by motorists and is located close to the desert. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Unlike a dedicated testing facility, the highway is regularly used by motorists and is located close to the desert. {{/usCountry}}

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Before the attempt, crews thoroughly swept the road and inspected every metre to remove debris, including stray wire particles from the cleaning brushes, which could have posed a risk to the vehicle or its tyres.

The Abu Dhabi Media Office confirmed that several government authorities coordinated the preparations and traffic arrangements to facilitate the attempt.

How did the car achieve the record?

The record was achieved after four runs over two days.

On October 31, Basseng completed two attempts, reaching a maximum speed of 490 kmph. Engineers subsequently made adjustments to the car's rear wing, suspension settings and tyre pressures to improve stability.

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Two further attempts followed on November 1, with the final run reaching 503.17 kmph.

The achievement surpassed the vehicle's previous record of 496.22 kmph, established at Germany's ATP Papenburg testing facility in September 2025.

Reflecting on the challenge, Basseng said, "Unlike a dedicated test track, a public road presents a different set of challenges."

Record receives official recognition

Guinness World Records recognised the achievement in two categories: the highest speed attained by a production car and by an electric production car, both in a single-direction run.

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The record differs from conventional two-way speed records, which involve averaging runs in opposite directions.

The U9 Xtreme, powered by four electric motors producing more than 3,000 PS, achieved the milestone on a public highway specially secured for the attempt.