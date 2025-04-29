Accidental ‘love you’ on work call: Client’s response to employee's blunder goes viral

An employee claimed to have been left mortified after ending a client call with “love you” - a phrase clearly said by mistake. The next day, the worker received an email from the client and dreaded the worst. However, to the surprise of the officer-goer, the client replied with unexpected kindness and humour. An employee was horrified after saying “Love you” to a client over the phone (representative image). (Unsplash/vierundsieben)

“Accidentally said ‘Love you!’ at the end of a call with an important client yesterday. I heard him giggle as I hung up, and I was mortified. Today, I saw he emailed me this,” the Reddit user wrote, adding, “He’s right.”

What did the email say?

“Hey. Just wanted to say that I didn't mean to laugh at you when you accidentally signed off on our call with a ‘love you’. I just found it funny because I've definitely done that before, and I know it happens,” the client wrote, as per the Reddit user.

“I'm glad you have enough love in your life that that response comes naturally. If anything, you should be proud of that,” he continued. “Have a great weekend! We'll follow up about my call with Chris on Wednesday, as discussed,” he added.

How did social media react?

“The only proper response is for OP to reply, ‘Thank you for the kind words and grace of being human. Love You!’,” wrote a Reddit user. Another added, “WFH and called my boss ‘honey’ before.”

A third expressed, “I told my supervisor I loved her at the end of our weekly touchpoint call—she chuckled and said she loved me too. We shared a good laugh. I am happy to see empathy from a random human; it is much needed.”

"That was incredibly kind to break the ice and give such encouraging words. That person is obviously very emotionally intelligent.”

Have you ever accidentally said “love you” to someone at work?