' 4.4 lakh in 3 hours': Woman reveals client paid high fee for her social media advice

A woman on X said she was paid over ₹4 lakh for working on a client's project for just three hours. Sharing a screenshot of ₹4.4 lakh being credited to her bank account, X user Shweta Kukreja said that seeing the money being credited into her account made her "work more satisfying and worth it". X user Shweta Kukreja shared a screenshot of ₹ 4.4 lakh being credited to her bank account.(X/@ShwetaKukreja_)

"I got paid INR 4,40,000 approx. ($5,200) from ONE client this month. And spent ONLY 3 hours working on his social media strategy. Days like these make the work more satisfying and make it all worth it," she wrote. (Also read: 'New level of Squid Game': Delhi man's take on WFH with parents divides internet)

Read the viral post here:

The post which received over 770,000 views quickly went viral on social media and caught the attention of several users who were shocked to learn the high fees paid to the Kukreja for just three hours of work.

Many were curious about the nature of her work and her expertise.

"The fact that you said it took you “just 3 hours” that’s something one keeps to themselves. The client who paid you this won’t be super happy reading this," one user said, in a reply to the post.

“Pay for expertise not time”

Kukreja responded saying that the fee for her work depends on her expertise not the hours it took to get done.

"After years of experience, clients pay for expertise and not the time I take to get the work done. If they wanted to pay for hours, they could’ve gotten the work done for way cheap," she wrote.

She further explained that it took "years of experience in the social media niche" to finalise the client's social media strategy which she claims will help them build their personal brand.

The post was flooded with comments asking for the kind of work she specialises in while others were amazed at the high price she charges for it.

"Damn, that's higher than a fresher's CTC," one user wrote in Hindi.

"This is such an incredible testament to the remarkable business you've created," opined another user. (Also read: 'Pathetic!': X users react as Lamborghini navigates pothole-ridden road)