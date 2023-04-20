Adorable little dog plays fetch with itself. Watch

Dog videos are always fun to watch. Seeing the little pooch doing everyday stuff makes us smile. From their daily shenanigans to them barking at their own reflection, anything they do always amuses us. Now, another video shows an adorable little dog playing fetch with itself.

Dog plays fetch by itself.(Twitter/@No__negativtyxd )

The video, which was shot at a subway station, shows a little dog on stairs with a ball in his mouth. The dog climbs up the stairs and throws down the ball, then he goes down to catch it again. "Video made my day," wrote Twitter user @No__negativtyxd as they shared the video.

Watch the cute post below:

This video was shared just two days ago. Since being posted, it has been viewed over 21,000 times. The clip also has several likes and comments.

Check out a few comments below:

An individual posted, "Aww he is playing fetch all by himself." Another shared, "This just proves that we’re responsible for our own happiness, we don’t need nobody to make us happy." A third wrote, "That's how we should live our lives!" "So adorable and cute, loved it," expressed a fifth.