Adorable pet tortoise loves ‘rearranging furniture’ with help from puppy friend

Going about one’s day-to-day adventures, and even having fun while at it, is often something that is better enjoyed with friends around. As the fun gets multiplied when we are surrounded by our closest friends, these moments become unforgettable. And that is pretty much the case that can be seen in this one video that has been shared on Instagram and showcases the lovely bond between an adorable pet tortoise and its cute puppy friend. There is a good chance that you might want to keep watching this animal video over and over again owing to how absolutely cute and hilarious it is at the same time. The video comes with a caption that reads, “Re-arranging furniture: Tilly G’s favourite pastime. Luckily, his best friend Skippy always alerts me when he gets in sticky situations.”

The video has been shared on the Instagram page that is dedicated to this tortoise. The cute little puppy who can be seen in this video as well. Together, they have over 2.16 lakh followers on this page who look forward to regular photos and videos of this best friend duo. Tilly G The Tortoise happens to be the name of this adorable creature. The bio of this page states, “Wiggle-pup and tortoise BFFs,” and “Skippy loves Tilly G.”

Watch the video right here:

Shared on Instagram on September 19, this video has received over 79,000 likes on it already.

“I guess she doesn’t like the chairs where they are,” remarked an individual. “I wish I had somebody to rearrange my furniture! Makes life fun! happy Monday!” wished another Instagram user.