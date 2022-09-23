Adorable Pitbull Akira shows how to ‘work hard and play harder.’ Watch

Weekend is almost here. Are you looking for some ideas on how to spend the days in the best way possible? Then this very adorable Pitbull named Akira has some suggestions for you. In a video shared on Instagram, she shows how to enjoy yourself after a long work week.

The video is posted on the Instagram page dedicated to Akira which explains that she is a service dog. “Work hard play harder @akirablackpit. Akira is my task trained service dog since late 2019 for those who didn’t know!” reads the caption posted along with the video.

The wonderful clip opens to show the dog assisting her human during a walk. The video also documents various other tasks that Akira successfully accomplishes. The scene then changes to show what the dog does when she finishes her work.

Take a look at the video:

Till now, the post has received over 2.6 lakh likes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments. “Work-life balance,” commented an Instagram user. “She’s the happiest dog,” posted another. “She is so good at both!,” shared a third. “Love her so much! Such a beautiful baby!” wrote a fourth.

