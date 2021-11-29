African duo lip sync to Shershaah's Raatan Lambiyaan in this viral video. Watch

The song Raatan Lambiyaan from the movie Shershaah that stars Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani has gained monumental popularity; not just in India but all the way in Africa! This track from the movie Shershaah, that was sung by Asees Kaur and Jubin Nautiyal, has become such a hit that this African brother-sister duo have gone viral on Instagram because of it.

On his personal page on Instagram, Kili Paul - the brother, shared a video of his sister and him lip syncing to the super hit song Raatan Lambiyaan and captioned it saying, “we not done with this sound yet,” followed by a heart eyed emoji. They truly prove that language is no barrier when it comes to understanding music - the universal language that needs no translation.

Watch the cute lip sync video here:

Since being shared around three days ago on the platform, the video has already garnered more than 27,000 likes and several comments from people around the world.

“You really nailing Bollywood songs,” commented an Instagram user. “OMG she is so graceful and beautiful,” posted another, talking about the poster’s sister. “Love the lip sync,” wrote a third. “Too good,” complimented yet another.

What are your thoughts on this lip sync video?