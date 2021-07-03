Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / African man’s melodious rendition of Rabindra Sangeet wows people. Video goes viral
trending

African man’s melodious rendition of Rabindra Sangeet wows people. Video goes viral

The video of the African man singing Rabindra Sangeet has won people over.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON JUL 03, 2021 01:36 PM IST
The video shows the singer from Africa who sang a Rabindra Sangeet.(Facebook/@Ashis Sanyal)

It is often said that “Music has no border.” This video of a man from Africa singing Rabindra Sangeet in a melodious voice proves that perfectly. He sings the famous song Mayabono Biharini. There is a possibility that the video will leave you amazed and amused, both at the same time.

The video is shared by Facebook user Ashis Sanyal and in the caption he wrote that the man hails from Africa. The video opens to show the singer introducing himself as Giyata. He then goes on to say that he is dedicating the song to the Bard of Bengal for the occasion of Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti, which is celebrated annually and globally on June 7.

Take a look at the amazing video:

The video, since being shared, has captured people’s attention. It has also accumulated appreciative comments.

“A rare experience,” wrote a Facebook user. “OMG, I love it,” commented another. “Absolutely amazing,” expressed third.

A few days ago, two videos from a Pakistani TV show went viral. The videos featured the popular Rabindra Sangeet Amaro Porano Jaha Chay.

What are your thoughts on the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rabindra sangeet facebook
TRENDING NEWS

Daughter puts stickers on mom’s face, asks ‘do you wuv it’. Watch cute video

African man’s melodious rendition of Rabindra Sangeet wows people. Watch

Google honours founder of Paralympic movement Ludwig Guttmann with a doodle

Mama fox and her tiny triplets win hearts, ‘special’ video goes viral
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Indian Railways
Covid vaccine
Petrol Price
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP