After Elon Musk's ultimatum, Twitter faces mass resignation. People react

Elon Musk’s takeover of Twitter is taking dramatic turns every day. After news of mass layoffs, various reports are suggesting that many are resigning from the company after the new CEO’s ultimatum to the employees. Reportedly, Elon Musk asked them to adapt to “extremely hardcore” working hours or they would risk losing their jobs. Soon after the notice, the company reportedly faced mass resignation. Following this, Twitter’s office is temporarily shut and badge access has also been revoked. Expectedly, the micro-blogging platform is now abuzz with people showing concern about the social media platform - so much so that the hashtags #GoodByeTwitter and #RIPTwitter are trending too.

While some are sharing their opinion about the whole matter, others are taking a route of hilarity while reacting. Take a look at some of the posts shared by netizens on Twitter.

“Hope to see you on the other side,” tweeted an individual along with this video:

“#RIPTwitter trending on...Twitter,” shared another along with this GIF from The Office.

Here are some other tweets:

“Before Twitter dies, if anyone have a crush on me, come on let me know,” joked a Twitter user. “Twitter won’t shutdown. Mark my words,” wrote another. “Me checking Twitter every 5 seconds to make sure it’s still here #RIPTwitter #GoodByeTwitter #TwitterDown,” commented a third.

