After Madhuri Dixit, India women’s cricket team hops on viral Tum Tum dance trend

The India women’s cricket team is on their tour of South Africa for a tri-series that is scheduled for later this month. Amid this, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side decided to join the viral Tum Tum dance trend. IPL team Mumbai Indians posted the video on their Instagram page, and it has been going viral since then. The fun yet entertaining video has won the hearts of many and may have the same effect on you. Chances are, you may watch the video over and over again.

“Slaying the trend,” read the caption of the video shared on Instagram by Mumbai Indians. The video shows some members of the India women’s cricket team dancing to the viral Tum Tum song in their jerseys. While some are grooving to the song on the floor, others have made cabinet tops as their dance floor. The video appears to have been shot inside the locker room.

Watch the video below:

Since being shared a few hours ago, the video has collected over 1.4 million views and the numbers are still going up. The share has also received several comments.

Here’s how people reacted to the video:

“Thanks for vibing with the Tamil song,” wrote an individual. “Slayyyyy,” commented another with fire emoticons. “Awesome,” shared a third. “Fantastic,” posted a fourth.

