Agra sweet shop sells ghevar topped with 24-carat gold for Raksha Bandhan

Raksha Bandhan is around the corner, and markets are flooded with the trendiest rakhis, colourful gifts and sweets. And to celebrate this glorious festival, a sweet shop in Agra came up with an unusual twist to ghevar. The shop has introduced a special 'Golden Ghevar' topped with a thin layer of 24-carat gold and sells it for ₹25,000 per kg.

The video that showcases the special sweet was shared by ANI on Twitter. "Uttar Pradesh: Specially 'Golden Ghevar' is being made in Agra for Raksha Bandhan. The price of Golden Ghevar is ₹25,000 per kg. The specialty of this Ghevar is that it is covered with 24 carat gold," read the caption of the video.

According to ANI, this special sweet has been made by Braj Rasayan Mitthan Bhandar near Shah Market in Agra. Ever since the news of this special ghevar broke, people have been visiting the shop to taste it.

The video shared by ANI has received more than 6,000 views. It shows the delicacy encased in a red box, similar to that used for gold ornaments, as people inspect it.

Watch the video below:

Ghevar is a sweet dish famous in the Indian states of Rajasthan, Haryana and Madhya Pradesh. The disc-shaped sweet made using sugar syrup, dry fruits, ghee and flour is traditionally associated with Teej and Raksha Bandhan festivals.

