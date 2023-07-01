AI artist imagines futuristic vehicles to tackle Mumbai rains. Seen them yet?

With the arrival of the monsoon in Mumbai, several areas of the city experience waterlogging and flooding. These conditions not only create obstacles for commuters but also disrupt daily life. In response to this, an AI artist imagined a series of futuristic vehicles that, according to him, ‘should have been built by now for Mumbai’. These innovative ‘vehicles’ not only navigate waterlogged and flooded streets but also prevent people from getting drenched during heavy rains.

Futuristic vehicles imagined using the AI tool Midjourney. (Instagram/@manojomre)

The AI-generated pics of the futuristic vehicles were shared on Instagram by artist Manoj Omre. The pictures, created using Midjourney - an AI tool that generates images based on prompts, show innovative vehicles designed for Mumbai streets. The artwork shows a covered boat and an auto floating on water, accommodating passengers within. Another image shows a man riding a scooter on a flooded road inside a bubble. A picture also shows a red-coloured train coach filled with people navigating the flooded Mumbai roads.

Take a look at the Instagram post below:

Did you like these imaginative vehicles? Since being posted four days ago, the share has accumulated over 7,500 likes and the numbers are still increasing. The share has also prompted many to leave their thoughts in the comments.

Here’s how people reacted to the post:

“This looks so good,” shared an individual on Instagram. Another added, “Wow these are fabulous solutions.” “Delightful, beautiful and useful,” posted a third. A fourth commented, “Love this.” “Supeeeer!” expressed a fifth. What are your thoughts on these futuristic vehicles imagined by AI?

Earlier, an artist used the AI tool Midjourney to create historical images of the Taj Mahal’s construction. The series of pictures show what the Taj Mahal might have looked like during its construction.

