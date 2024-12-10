AI camera in Odisha alerts authorities to stop train as elephant herd approaches railway tracks

Artificial intelligence (AI) has once again showcased its transformative potential, this time in wildlife conservation. In a recent incident in Odisha’s Sundargarh district, an AI-enabled camera prevented a major rail accident, saving the lives of three elephants, including a calf, in the Rourkela forest division. AI cameras in Odisha prevented a rail accident, saving three elephants near Rourkela.(X/@susantananda3)

The technology played a pivotal role in detecting the elephants as they approached the railway tracks. The AI system alerted the Forest Department’s control room just in time to halt an oncoming train, averting what could have been a tragic incident.

(Also read: 'Tax collector' elephant halts vehicles in Sri Lanka to gather food, goes viral for his hustle)

Retired forest officer shares the impact

Susanta Nanda, a retired Indian Forest Service officer, shared the details of the incident on X (formerly Twitter). “AI camera captures & zooms into the elephants approaching the railway line, sending alerts to the control room for stopping the train. We had solutions. Happy to see that the ones implemented are now giving results,” Nanda wrote, accompanying a video of the elephants. The clip, featuring two adult elephants and a calf, has since gone viral, garnering over three lakh views.

Watch the clip here:

The AI cameras are part of a pilot project funded by Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) under its site-specific wildlife conservation plan. “Keonjhar & Bonai Forest Divisions are in the pipeline to upscale this initiative. Win-win situation for all,” Nanda added in another post.

Public reactions: Praise for AI's role

The viral video has sparked widespread appreciation for the initiative. One user commented, “Technology is saving lives in the most unexpected ways. Hats off to the team behind this effort!” Another user expressed hope for broader implementation, writing, “This is amazing! We need this across all vulnerable forest areas.”

(Also read: Elephant performs Bharatanatyam in viral video? IFS officer claims it is not dancing but…)

Others reflected on the broader implications of AI in conservation. “A step forward for wildlife and technology working together,” one user remarked. Some viewers were simply moved by the sight of the elephants being saved, with one user saying, “What a heartwarming moment! Kudos to everyone involved.”

Another user noted, “Finally, AI being used for something meaningful and impactful.” While some called for more funding in such initiatives, one commenter summed up the collective sentiment: “Saving lives, one innovation at a time.”