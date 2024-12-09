'Tax collector' elephant halts vehicles in Sri Lanka to gather food, goes viral for his hustle

While most people stop at toll booths to pay transport employees, in Sri Lanka an elephant has devised its own way of collecting tax from travellers. Known to locals as Raja, the elephant who is believed to be 40 years old is the most punctual tax collector. Standing along the Buttala-Kataragama road, it quickly stops any vehicle approaching his direction and requests food. Known to locals as Raja, the elephant who is believed to be 40 years old is the most punctual tax collector. (Representational)

Food tax must be paid

Once the vehicles stop, Raja calmly uses his trunk to poke the drivers for food. Sometimes a negotiation ensues but in the end the insistent tax collector wins. Only when his food tax is paid does he let the travellers continue on their journey.

Locals believe the elephant's habit to collect a food tax on the road started as a desperate search for food but is now become a full-fledged occupation. Such is the tax collector's dedication that those passing by the area prepare themselves with fruits from wayside stalls anticipating an encounter with Raja.

Even though his presence blocks vehicles and slows traffic, the locals treat the jumbo with respect and consider his 'tax-collection' policy as a fair practice.

‘It’s called hustle'

Social media users were amused by Raja's tax antics and his method of keeping his tummy full has delighted many of them. "This is where and how l want my tax to be paid," said one user, while another said, "For people saying it's dangerous, I mean who's gonna stop him? It's called hustle!"

"These elephants are true businessmen. Look how patiently he's dealing with the drivers," said another user.

Elephants hold a sacred place in Sri Lanka, as the Buddhist community believes that before Buddha's birth, his mother dreamt of a majestic white elephant. It is also thought that Buddha may have lived as an elephant in some of his previous lives.