Gut-wrenching video: Dejected elephant mom carries away dead baby after desperately trying to wake it up

A touching video of an elephant mother dragging the lifeless body of her calf has captured the internet's attention, stirring emotions. The footage, which highlights the deep emotional bond between these gentle giants, was shared by Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Parveen Kaswan on X, after being recorded by ADFO Jayanta Mondal. Elephant mother was filmed dragging her dead calf, showcasing profound grief and empathy. (X/@ParveenKaswan)

(Also read: Abandoned by its mother, baby elephant finds new home with Tamil Nadu foresters. Watch)

A mother's grief

The video shows a mother elephant in distress, struggling to understand the death of her young calf. With each step, she drags the body, a poignant display of a mother’s profound sorrow. According to witnesses, the grieving elephant remained with her calf for several days, seemingly unable to leave the body behind. The heartbreaking scene has led many to reflect on the emotional depth of animals, particularly elephants, who have long been known to form strong family bonds.

(Also read: Elephant mother’s ‘reassuring hug’ to rescued baby is all about love. Watch)

In a tweet, Kaswan, who is well-known for his environmental work, shared the video with a deeply emotional caption: "Elephant Mother not able to comprehend death of her calf. She keeps dragging body for some time - at times for days. They are so like us - they are so humane." He also explained that this wasn’t an isolated incident, noting that he has witnessed similar emotional displays during his years of field service. "At times, the whole herd participates in this ritual, which can resemble a funeral procession," he added.

Watch the clip here:

Emotional reactions from the internet

The video has moved thousands of people, garnering over 160,000 views. Social media users have flooded the post with messages of sympathy and empathy. One viewer commented, “This is truly heart-wrenching. It’s a reminder that animals have feelings too, just like us.” Another wrote, “Nature’s sadness is raw and real. My heart goes out to this mother.” Others expressed how the video made them reflect on the emotional lives of elephants, with one person adding, “Elephants really are so much like humans, their grief is undeniable.”

Many viewers also took the opportunity to thank Kaswan for shedding light on these intimate moments in nature, with one comment reading, “Thank you for sharing this, it opens our eyes to the real depth of animal emotions.”