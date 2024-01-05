Elephant mother’s ‘reassuring hug’ to rescued baby is all about love. Watch

A story of the rescue and reunion of a baby elephant with its mother has gone viral on social media. Posted by IAS officer Supriya Sahu, the rescue operation by the Tamil Nadu forest department received applause from many, including Anand Mahindra. Sahu took to X to share a glimpse of a scene captured after the rescue. A video she shared shows the elephant's mother giving a ‘reassuring hug’ to the little one. The image shows a mother elephant sleeping next to her rescued baby. (FD Ramasubramaniam & DD Bhargava Teja)

“Elephant mother's gentle embrace, her reassuring hug and her loving warmth are all that the rescued baby elephant needed after getting united with the mother by Tamil Nadu Forest Department officials in the Anamalai Tiger Reserve. Deep gratitude and Kudos to Forest Rangers, forest guards, forest watchers, and officers who made this reunion possible. Video Credit - FD Ramasubramaniam & DD Bhargava Teja,” the IAS officer wrote as she posted the video.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Also Read: 5 adorable elephant videos that are too sweet to handle

Take a look at this beautiful video of the elephants:

The video was posted a few hours ago. Since then, it has accumulated more than 61,000 views. The share has further gathered nearly 2,100 likes. People posted varied comments while reacting to the video.

What did X users say about this heart-touching video?

“Bond between a mother and a child is the same across the universe irrespective of which being they are,” posted an X user. “Absolutely adorable. Thanks to the efforts of the TNFD officials, forest rangers, guards, watchers and officers, we could see this heartwarming scene. Thank you for sharing,” shared another.

Also Read: Anand Mahindra shares video of elephant overcoming obstacle

“Plus, I very much appreciate you acknowledging the contributions of your staff, some by name. These are small gestures but make a big difference in the morale of the staff,” expressed a third. “Thanks to all Forest Department officials involved,” commented a fourth. “This made my day,” wrote a fifth.