Anand Mahindra shares video of elephant overcoming obstacle

Business tycoon Anand Mahindra took to Twitter to share a video of an elephant along with an inspiring caption. While posting the clip he mentioned how a certain act by the gentle giant can be a lesson for everyone about overcoming obstacles. The image shows an elephant trying to break a fence. (Screegrab)

“A masterclass from a pachyderm on how to overcome obstacles: 1) Carefully test how strong the challenge really is & where it might have least resistance. 2) Slowly apply pressure at the point of greatest leverage of your own strength. 3) Walk confidently through…,” he wrote along with the video.

The video shows an elephant on the side of a road with a fence in front of it. Undeterred by the obstacle, the animal uses its legs to carefully pull down the fence. The video ends with the gentle giant crossing the road to go to the other side.

Take a look at this video of an elephant shared by Anand Mahindra:

“Elephants are the smartest and cutest,” posted a Twitter user. “Inspiring and humbling... time we ‘superior life forms’ acknowledged an objective view of our own level of ‘evolution’,” added another. “Actually… I think he was tuning it like a guitar!” joked a third. “That's nice advice to start off a hectic day,” wrote a fourth.