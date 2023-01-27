Ever wondered what historical Indian rulers looked like? These AI-generated pictures will stun you

Artificial Intelligence (AI) has come a long way in recent years. People use it in their daily lives, and many artists also create imaginary scenarios with the help of technology. From Kolkata covered in snow to Delhi covered in smog, AI has the ability to create unimaginable things. Recently, an artist went viral on Twitter after he shared several AI-generated images of rulers from Indian History.

These pictures, which Madhav Kohli created, show rulers such as Chandragupta Maurya, Bindusara, Ashoka, Ranjit Singh, Muhammad Ghori, Firuz Shah Tughlaq, and more. In the post's caption, the artist wrote, "The most powerful Indian Rulers in History Created using ai. "

Take a look at his post below:

These AI-generated pictures of the rulers were shared just one day ago. Since being uploaded online, it has been liked by more than 600 people. Many netizens were impressed by his skills and commented on the post.

Take a look at some of the reactions here:

One individual in the Twitter comments section said, "I'll say the portrayals of the Mughals are accurate! They never had any Indic features but were actually Mongols." "One thing reflects in all of them is the sharp and big nose, and I personally think men with this type of nose have warrior aura." "This is going to open a lot of stereotypical portrayals of Indian History. Great piece," said a third.

