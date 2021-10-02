Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Air hostess turns empty flight into dance floor while grooving to KiDi's Touch It. Watch
Air hostess turns empty flight into dance floor while grooving to KiDi's Touch It. Watch

Published on Oct 02, 2021 04:20 PM IST
The image is taken from the video of the air hostess dancing to KiDi's Touch It.(Instagram/@vrushpastel)
By Trisha Sengupta

A video showcasing an IndiGo air hostess grooving to KiDi's Touch It inside an empty flight has wowed people. This song by the Ghanaian singer went crazy viral and prompted many, including Bollywood celebrities, to showcase their moves to its tune. The dance video of the air hostess is the latest inclusion to that list.

The video features an air hostess who goes by the Insta handle @vrushpastel. The clip opens to show her standing inside an empty flight. She then showcases some cool moves.

Take a look at the video:

The video accumulated nearly 32,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. It has also gathered various comments.

“Awesome,” wrote an Instagram user. “Nice,” shared another. Many posted heart or fire emoticons to express their reactions.

What are your thoughts on the video?

