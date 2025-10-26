Air India passenger caught with 20 lakh gold hidden in plastic water bottle

An Air India passenger was caught trying to smuggle gold worth ₹20 lakh into the country. Delhi Customs officials seized 170 grams of the precious metal that he had tried to conceal inside a plastic water bottle cap. Delhi Customs caught 170 grams of gold concealed in a water bottle.

According to news agency ANI, the Air India flyer arrived at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport from Dubai on October 25.

Air India passenger caught with gold

The passenger tried to exit through the green channel, which is meant for passengers who have nothing to declare to customs, meaning they are not carrying any dutiable or prohibited goods. However, this particular man was discreetly followed from the flight gate and intercepted while trying to pass through the green channel.

“The passenger was discreetly followed from the flight gate and intercepted while attempting to exit through the green channel. During the X-ray screening of his baggage, officers noticed suspicious images,” ANI reported.

A thorough examination of his luggage revealed gold hidden under his water bottle cap. The passenger was carrying 170 grams of gold, which according to today’s gold prices would be worth roughly ₹20 lakh.

“Upon detailed examination, a gold round was ingeniously concealed under the cap of a plastic bottle. The recovered gold, weighing 170 grams, was seized under the provisions of the Customs Act, 1962. Further investigation into the matter is underway,” ANI reported.

This incident occurred one day after another passenger was caught in a gold smuggling attempt. On October 24, Delhi Customs officials at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport intercepted a female passenger arriving from Yangon, Myanmar on a Myanmar Airways International flight.

A search of her luggage revealed six gold bars, weighing a total of 997.5 grams.

