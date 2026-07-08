Airbnb host shows state of 1.05 crore apartment after guests leave: 'This isn’t a hotel room'

Airbnb hosts often share both the rewarding and challenging sides of renting out their homes. While many guests leave properties spotless, others leave behind a mess that usually spark debates online about guest etiquette and host expectations. A similar discussion has erupted after an Airbnb host showed the condition of the ₹1.05 crore property after guests checked out.

The owner urged guests to be more considerate while staying at homestays. (Instagram/@twokeystogether)

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Taking to Instagram, the Airbnb host, @twokeystogether, shared a video of the mess the guests left behind. "Hosting reality: What guests left at my 1.05 Cr Airbnb after checkout," the text on the clip read.

The video pans across the apartment, showing food leftovers, empty bottles, takeaway containers, disposable cups and other trash scattered across the dining table, living room floor and balcony. The bed is left unmade, while stains and litter can also be seen in different parts of the home.

In the caption, the owner urged guests to be more considerate while staying at homestays. "Guests need to remember: this isn't a hotel room, it's someone's home - and cleaners aren't robots. Paying for a stay doesn't give anyone the right to leave chaos behind," the caption read.

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{{^usCountry}} It added that unlike hotels, small Airbnb hosts do not have large housekeeping teams ready to clean immediately after checkout. "Every messy checkout costs time, money, and energy. So please, leave with basic civic sense - or don't be surprised when cleaning charges apply," the caption read. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} It added that unlike hotels, small Airbnb hosts do not have large housekeeping teams ready to clean immediately after checkout. "Every messy checkout costs time, money, and energy. So please, leave with basic civic sense - or don't be surprised when cleaning charges apply," the caption read. {{/usCountry}}

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(Also Read: ‘Is this safe?’: Noida Airbnb stay sparks debate on contactless entry and apartment security)

Social media divided

The video has since gone viral, prompting mixed reactions from social media users.

Many sided with the hosts, arguing that guests should treat Airbnb properties with the same respect they would show someone else's home.

one user wrote, "Any person who has ever owned anything, will respect someone else's things/house as well, it is as simple as that. Homestay and hotels are different, people not even understanding the Airbnb concept and giving advise to clean, these things are totally unacceptable for any Airbnb, to do all of this, there are many Hotels, bnb simply means it's someone's house. Been there, faced similar situation, got 1 star review but still stood for what was right! You guys are doing great, don't be afraid of rating, sooner or later it's gonna fall, you can never control it even after giving best of your service, saying from experience."

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"Civic sense isn't taught to everyone, but karma keeps the receipts. You created a 1.5cr dream for strangers to experience - that's generosity most can't fathom," commented another.

"No civic sense," remarked a third user.

However, others felt the hosts were overreacting, pointing out that the property appeared untidy rather than damaged.

"If there is No damage and only garbage - this is a basic expectations air bnb owner should have from guests before starting room rent/air bnb business... They have simply paid you to have party at your space and not liable to do jhadu pocha afterwards.." one user wrote.

"As a host this is pretty clean," commented another.

"Only garbage is there. No damage. Just want to make reel!" wrote one user.

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