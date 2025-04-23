Airfare for Srinagar to Delhi flights touches 30,000 as tourists leave in a rush after Pahalgam attack

Tourists in Kashmir rushed to catch the first flight back to their hometowns after the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam on Tuesday left 26 people, mostly tourists, dead. Airfare for some flights out of the Kashmiri city have skyrocketed, prompting outrage on social media. The airfare for some flights out of Srinagar has skyrocketed (File Photo)(File Photo/Twitter/@srinagarairport)

On MakeMyTrip, tickets for a one-hour-and-15-minute SpiceJet flight from Srinagar to Delhi on April 24 are currently retailing for over ₹28,800. The airfare for the same SpiceJet flight on May 5 is only ₹14,600. This shows how airfare for some flights out of Kashmir has almost doubled in the aftermath of the tragedy, with tourists making a hasty departure.

Screenshot from the MakeMyTrip website showing SpiceJet airfare for a Srinagar to New Delhi flight on April 24, Thursday.

HT.com has written to SpiceJet for a statement. This copy will be updated on receiving a response.

The rise in airfare

The rise in airfare comes despite the civil aviation ministry instructing airlines to maintain regular fare levels for Srinagar routes, as reported by Times of India. The ministry has also asked airlines to arrange for supplementary flights out of the city, and airlines like Air India and IndiGo have already announced extra flights out of Srinagar to deal with the exodus of tourists.

However, these airlines have also come under criticism for increasing ticket prices, with some people accusing them of milking a tragedy for corporate gain.

An IndiGo flight from Srinagar to Delhi for tomorrow costs ₹15,000 approximately. When HT.com reached out to the airline for a comment, IndiGo said it had taken steps to keep fares moderated, and also waived cancellation fees or rescheduling charges for flights to and from Srinagar.

“We understand the concerns and difficulties our customers may be facing due to

the current situation in Pahalgam. Our focus is on delivering compassionate support to those who need immediate attention during this challenging time. To support those traveling to/from Srinagar, IndiGo is offering waivers for cancellation fees or rescheduling charges. IndiGo has added special flights to Srinagar from Delhi and Mumbai with immediate effect and will be operating these over and above the regular schedule of 160 weekly flights from / to Srinagar from various parts of India,” the airline said in a statement.

“We are closely monitoring the situation and doing everything possible to assist our customers in every way we can. In view of the emergent situation, we have taken steps to keep the fares moderated. Our priority remains safety of our customers and offering efficient services,” it added.

