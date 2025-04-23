Menu Explore
Pahalgam attack: IndiGo, Air India to run more flights to Srinagar today

PTI |
Apr 23, 2025 05:36 AM IST

Terrorists opened fire at a famed meadow near Kashmir's Pahalgam town on Tuesday afternoon, killing 26 people, mostly tourists.

Air India and IndiGo will operate a total of four additional flights from Srinagar to Delhi and Mumbai on Wednesday.

Air India and Indigo will operate two additional flights from Srinagar to Delhi and Mumbai on Wednesday, April 23, (Representational photo)((HT file image))

"In view of the prevailing situation, Air India will operate two additional flights from Srinagar to Delhi and Mumbai on Wednesday, April 23," Air India said in a post on X.

An IndiGo official said it will operate two additional flights from Srinagar to Delhi and Mumbai on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde spoke to Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu regarding the tragic incident in Pahalgam, where tourists from Maharashtra lost their lives.

According to Shinde's office, he has requested Naidu to make special arrangements for the immediate transportation of the mortal remains of the deceased from Srinagar to Mumbai.

In response, Naidu has assured that all necessary measures will be taken and special arrangements will be made to facilitate the return of the bodies at the earliest, Shinde's office said.

On Wednesday, Air India will operate a flight from Srinagar to Delhi at 11.30 am and from Srinagar to Mumbai at 12 noon.

"All our other flights to and from Srinagar will continue to operate as per schedule," it said.

Air India operates five flights from Delhi and Mumbai to Srinagar daily.

The airline is also offering complimentary rescheduling and full refunds on cancellations to passengers with confirmed bookings till April 30 on these sectors," the airline said.

In a statement, IndiGo said that to support those traveling to/from Srinagar, it is offering waivers for cancellation or rescheduling, besides adding two flights from Mumbai and Delhi to Srinagar over and above the regular schedule.

Also Read: 'Tell this to Modi': Pahalgam attack survivor reveals what terrorists told her after killing husband

IndiGo operates 20 flights from Srinagar daily.

Air India Express said that in view of the prevailing situation in Pahalgam, it is extending full support to its passengers flying to and from Srinagar.

"Guests booked to travel on Air India Express flights from or to Srinagar until 30th April 2025 are being offered the flexibility to reschedule their travel with a complete waiver of date change fees and fare difference," the airline said in a post on X.

According to the airline, passengers may also opt to cancel their bookings and receive a full refund to their original mode of payment.

Air India Express connects Srinagar directly to five destinations -- Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, Jammu, and Kolkata -- with around 80 weekly flights.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Karnataka 2nd PUC Results Live at Hindustan Times.
