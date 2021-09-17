Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ajay Devgn recreates iconic split from Phool Aur Kaante, Anand Mahindra reacts

Ajay Devgn also shared a comment reacting to Anand Mahindra's reaction to the recreation of iconic split from Phool Aur Kaante.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON SEP 17, 2021 12:55 PM IST
The image shows Ajay Devgn recreating his iconic split.(Twitter/@MahindraTrukBus)

Anand Mahindra recently took to Twitter to share a video about Ajay Devgn recreating his iconic split from Phool Aur Kaante for an ad. The video shows the actor repeating the stunts on Mahindra trucks.

The business tycoon re-shared a post originally shared by the official Twitter handle of MahindraTruckAndBus. “30 years ago, in his debut Bollywood film, Phool Aur Kaante, @ajaydevgn performed his original master act, the split. And now, he does it again, this time for Mahindra…Watch this space for more,” they wrote while sharing the video.

Reacting to the post, Ajay Devgn wrote “Thanks Anand, My special feats will always be reserved for Mahindra. It was great shooting this commercial.” The actor’s post also attracted a comment from Mahindra.

Take a look at the posts:

What are your thoughts on this interaction between Anand Mahindra and Ajay Devgn?

ajay devgn anand mahindra
