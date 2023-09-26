Akshata Murty’s take on 10 Downing Street’s Larry the Cat and Nova the Dog

Akshata Murty, entrepreneur and spouse of UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, recently shared some interesting insights about the pets residing at 10 Downing Street. While appearing on the Sky Kids FYI show, Murty revealed that her family dog Nova has ‘mixed emotions’ about living in Number 10 with Larry the Cat. She further shared about the hidden power struggle between the two and who ended up victorious.

Akshata Murty shared her family dog Nova's feelings about living in Number 10 with Larry the Cat.(British High Commission)

“Nova has mixed emotions about (living here) because she sometimes doesn’t get on with Larry the Cat. And they’ve had some heated exchanges and Larry’s come out on top,” Murty told Sky Kids FYI.

She added, “But, you know, our family is so grateful to be here.”

Watch Akshata Murty’s first-ever interview here:

Larry, the Chief Mouser to the Cabinet Office, recently completed a 12-year tenure and has provided his services to five Prime Ministers, namely David Cameron, Theresa May, Boris Johnson, Liz Truss, and the current one, Rishi Sunak.

Former Prime Minister David Cameron and his wife Samantha Sheffield adopted Larry from London’s Battersea Dogs and Cats Home in 2011 to address a pack of rats near their official residence. This cat was the first to be appointed to the rat-catching portfolio after the retirement of Humphrey the Cat in 1997.

When Rishi Sunak became the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom and moved to 10 Downing Street with his family and dog Nova, Larry expressed his disapproval.

A tweet from the cat’s official X (formerly known as Twitter) account read, “ANOTHER dog?! Bring back Liz Truss.”

A few days later, the cat tweeted a picture of himself standing behind the podium and declared that he was not UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s cat. He added that he is a permanent resident of Number 10, while ‘politicians are temporary residents’.

