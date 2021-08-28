Alabama cop’s picture goes viral for his uncanny resemblance to Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson

A picture of a policeman from Alabama is going all kinds of viral online due to his uncanny resemblance to Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson. Shared by Morgan County Sheriff's Office, the picture of Lt. Eric Fields has now left people surprised and amused. There is a chance that the share will have the same effect on you too.

“A busy day across Morgan County...and our Corrections team was right there with us! In addition to their role in the Morgan County Jail they handle transports when an arrest is made which allows the Deputies to stay out on the road! On a side note, if folks went to court when they're supposed to we'd have less warrants to serve,” reads the caption shared along with the image. In the picture two men are seen smiling at the camera and one of them is Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s lookalike.

Take a look at the post:

Since being shared a few days ago, the post has gathered more than 2,200 shares. People had a lot to say about the picture.

“Y’all I am crying! I need to meet this man or the real Rock and I’m not even sure if this isn’t the real one,” wrote a Facebook user. “If this is not the Rock then he has a twin that was separated at birth,” shared another. “You never know they could be twins!” expressed a third.

The department also shared another post of Lt. Eric Fields. “This gentleman recently ran into Sgt. Mason and informed him he wanted to meet our Deputy that people say looks like "The Rock". Sgt. Mason passed that along and Lieutenant Fields was happy to swing by the Hartselle Wal-mart to see him. Tyler is one of their many hardworkers and it was great to meet him and some of his coworkers!” reads the caption of their post. The share is complete with an image.

“It’s always been a running joke of people saying I resemble the Rock or… Vin Diesel," said Lt. Eric Fields in an interview with WBRC. Fields is now using his newfound fame to create awareness for a co-worker who was recently diagnosed with ALS and raise money for his treatment.

What are your thoughts on the viral picture of the policeman who is Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s lookalike?