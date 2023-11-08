Alanna Panday gives a tour of ‘world’s most expensive hotel suite’. Guess how much it costs

Alanna Panday took to Instagram to give a virtual tour of ‘World’s most expensive hotel suite’. A video shared shows her exploring a suite in the Atlantis The Royal hotel located in Dubai. Equipped with a movie theatre, library, and more, the suit costs $100,000 a night.

“Tour of the most expensive hotel suite in the world,” Alanna Panday wrote. She then added a list of the amenities that one can enjoy. They include multiple bedrooms and bathrooms, a dining room, a library, a game room, a private bar, temperature controlled infinity pool, and a private deck with a 360-degree view.

Take a look at this video of Alanna Panday:

The video was shared three days ago. Since then, it has collected close to 44,000 likes. The share has also accumulated tons of comments. While some expressed their surprise, a few took the route of hilarity while commenting.

What did Instagram users say about the video?

“The bathtub!” wrote an Instagram user. “This is incredible,” commented another. “Cries in poor,” joked a third.

