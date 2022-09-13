Alia Bhatt reacts to Mumbai Police’s Brahmastra-related post on road safety

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor starrer Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva has been creating a buzz since its release. Various social media platforms are also filled with posts about this film. Taking the opportunity, some police departments are sharing creative advisories to raise awareness among people on various issues. A few days ago, Uttar Pradesh Police gave a new twist to the Brahmastra trailer to talk about the importance of strong passwords. It is now Mumbai Police’s turn and the department did so by referencing the mystical astras (weapons) shown in the film to talk about traffic safety. The post has now impressed many and also received a reaction from Alia Bhatt.

“‘Junoon’ & ‘Raftar’ can put your ‘Universe’ at risk. Driving safe is the biggest ‘Astra’ forever,” they shared and posted an image. The picture is split into two and explains what people should not do while driving.

One of the astras the post mentions is Vanarastra - a weapon that gives the power of monkeys. The role of the person possessing the power is played by Shah Rukh Khan. The other one is Nandi Astra, a weapon filled with the strength of Nandi who is the fabled vahan (vehicle) of Lord Shiva - and the role is played by Nagarjuna.

Take a look at the post:

The post has been shared two hours ago. Since being posted, the share has accumulated close to 17,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing.

Alia Bhatt re-posted the image on her Instagram Story and wrote “Epic,'' along with a laughing out loud emoticon. Several others shared the same emoji while reacting to Mumbai Police’s post. Some also showed their reactions through fire emojis.

Here's what Alia Bhatt posted:

Alia Bhatt re-posted Mumbai Police’s Brahmastra -related shared on Instagram. (Insatgram/@mumbaipolice)

“Epic,” posted an Instagram user. “Fantastic,” praised another. “Ultimate creativity level,” commented a third. “Good one,” wrote a fourth. What are your thoughts on the post shared by Mumbai Police?