Alligator leaps out of water towards a man taking its pictures. Watch

A post about an alligator leaping out of the water to charge at a man who was taking its picture has left people intrigued and a bit scared too. There is a possibility that after knowing the entire incident you will have the same feelings as well.

Facebook user Foster Thorbjornsen shared the post. “CHARGED AT BY A BULL GATOR: While walking in a park yesterday near my home in Seminole, Florida, I saw a large alligator floating in a lake 20 feet from the shore. He was the biggest alligator I have seen in the wild (8-10 feet long). I stopped to take close-up pictures of him with my zoom lens, while he stared back at me with cold dark menacing eyes. When I turned my gaze away from him to check my camera, he quickly swam to shore and charged at me, stopping when he was almost completely out of the water about 10 feet away from me. The timing of his charge was deliberate. He waited for me to turn and look away. It was nerve-wracking and intense,” he wrote.

“But, Florida being a stand your ground state (lol), I took only a step or two back before quickly taking more shaky videos and pictures. I wasn't too worried though, because there was a steep embankment and a tree between him and me,” he added as a part of his share.

The post is complete with a few images and two videos.

The image shows the alligator submerged in water.(Facebook/@Foster Thorbjornsen)

Since being posted, the share has accumulated several comments. Many wrote how the post left them a bit scared.

“As if I needed another reason not to live in Florida,” joked a Facebook user. “Sounds like it needs to be re-located. I'm glad you weren't hurt, Foster,” posted another. “Awesome!!! Great capture,” commented a third. “They’re faster than they look!!” expressed a fourth. “Oh my goodness that’s scary, hope everything’s OK,” shared a fifth.

