American founder in Bengaluru abused by jobseeker he rejected: ‘Call your mother…’

An American startup, currently based in Bengaluru, got to experience the ugly side of hiring in India when he rejected a job applicant for a role. Anthony Klor shared a screenshot of the abusive messages he received.(Instagram/@tonykmontana)

Anthony (Tony) Klor, founder of Catoff Gaming, received a string of abuses from a job-seeker he rejected. He took to the social media platform X to share a screenshot of his exchange with the disgruntled applicant.

Although the screenshot is too distasteful to reproduce here, it shows the shocking abuse directed towards Klor, who recently moved to Bengaluru from San Francisco. Among other things, the rejected applicant asked Klor to apologise to his mother for giving birth to him, called him a “nerd” and a Hindi swear word.

When Klor, perhaps out of a sense of irony, asked the unnamed applicant whether he is still interested in the job, he received another vitriolic response. “Yes in a b***-job from a foreigners mouth named Tony [sic],” he responded, making little sense for all his anger.

“Sometimes job candidates in India don’t take rejection very well…” Klor wrote while sharing the screenshot on X. He also asked the meaning of the Hindi swear word used by the jobseeker.

Social media reacts

People in the comments section expressed their shock and disgust at the jobseeker’s behaviour.

“It means, ‘thanks for considering me, but I’m not qualified to work as a professional’,” wrote one X user in the comments section.

“I guess he is frustrated with his life,” another suggested.

Some apologised on behalf of their countrymen - like the X user who wrote “Sorry you had to go through all this.”

Others, however, pointed to one of Klor’s messages in the screenshot which read: “Should I call your mother and apologize?”

“No recruiter has told me ‘Should I call your mother and apologise’ as well. This is not the entire story,” an X user commented.