Amid Manali’s traffic nightmare, Himachal’s snow-covered serenity steals spotlight in viral videos

A fresh wave of snowfall on Monday turned people’s trips to Himachal Pradesh’s Manali into a traffic nightmare after nearly 1,000 cars got stuck between Solang and Atal Tunnel. However, the snowfall turned the rest of the state into winter wonderlands. Videos of the snowy charm have taken over social media, leaving people amazed. Snow-covered Himachal Pradesh. (Screengrab)

An individual wrote, “Snow-capped mountains look beautiful” in Hindi and shared a short video. Set to the soothing sound of birdsong, the clip beautifully captures the snow-covered mountains.

An individual beautifully wrote, “Yet again snowfall melting my heart,” alongside a video of snowfall. The clip begins with an empty hill road, gradually being blanketed by continuous snowfall.

Here’s another video which shows cars getting covered in snow.

Snowfall in Shimla:

Himachal Pradesh’s capital city, Shimla, often referred to as the "Queen of Hills,” received its second snowfall of the season on Monday. The India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) Shimla office predicted light snowfall in the area. In addition to Shimla, snowfall was also experienced in Kufri and Narkanda.

“The last time Shimla experienced snowfall in December was in 2020. Over the past 12 years, Shimla has never received snowfall on Christmas Day (December 25). However, it received snowfall a day before and a day after Christmas in 2015 (24 December) and 2016 (December 26) respectively. Furthermore, there was no snowfall in December during the years 2017, 2021, 2022, and 2023,” IMD scientist Shobhit Katiyar told HT.com.

According to the IMD Shimla office, isolated places will experience snowfall on December 24, 27, and 29. However, the conditions are predicted to remain dry on December 25 and 26.

What are your thoughts on these videos of snowfall in Himachal Pradesh?