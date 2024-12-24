‘Sabash, chaliye sabash’: Police carefully guides cars to clear 1,000 vehicles stuck in Manali due to snowfall

Heavy snowfall in Himachal Pradesh’s Manali caused a massive traffic jam on Monday, leaving vehicles stranded for hours between Solang and Atal Tunnel, Rohtang. Reportedly, 1,000 vehicles got stuck. Following this, police launched a rescue mission, moving nearly 700 tourists to safety. A video from the scene has surfaced on social media, which captures a cop encouraging tourists to drive safely and guiding them along the road to clear the jam. A cop on a rescue mission during the Manali traffic jam. (@ANI)

ANI posted the video, which Himachal Pradesh Police originally shared. “Himachal Pradesh: Traffic congestion and slow vehicular movement witnessed in Manali as people throng to hilly areas after fresh snowfall,” the outlet wrote.

In the video, a cop standing in heavy snow says to the drivers, “Sabash, chaliye sabash,” to keep the traffic moving. Another individual is seen placing soil in front of the cars to prevent them from skidding on the snow-covered road.

Take a look at the viral video here:

Tourists from all around the country visit Manali and other hill stations to celebrate ChristmasChristmas and New Year amid snowfall, which has also increased the heavy traffic in the area.

While Manali struggled with heavy traffic jams, the scene in the capital city of Shimla was starkly different. Reportedly, the place was covered in a thick sheet of snow, allowing the visitors to enjoy a white winter. The fresh spell of snow came after a two-week gap since the first snowfall in the city on December 8.

How did tourists react?

Talking to ANI, a tourist visiting Himachal Pradesh said, “The snowfall is such a beautiful sight. The weather is amazing. We didn't expect this at all, but when we woke up this morning, there was snow. We were planning to leave, but now we've decided to stay longer. This is the first snowfall I've ever seen, and it's a lifetime experience for me."

Another individual expressed, “The joy this snowfall has brought is beyond words. Experiencing the stunning beauty of nature for the first time in my life has been amazing. I urge everyone to visit this place and enjoy it. Watching the snowfall has been a thrilling experience, and I would recommend everyone to come here to witness and enjoy it.”