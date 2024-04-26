 Traffic jam? No problem: Bengaluru woman attends Zoom meeting while riding scooter | Trending - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Apr 26, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Traffic jam? No problem: Bengaluru woman attends Zoom meeting while riding scooter

ByArfa Javaid
Apr 26, 2024 02:24 PM IST

The video of a woman in Bengaluru attending a Zoom call while riding a scooter was shared on X (formerly Twitter).

Bengaluru is infamous for its notorious traffic. Every now and then, pictures and videos of people making the most of their long wait time in Bengaluru traffic gain significant traction on social media. These posts feature people doing various things like peeling green peas or attending phone calls while stuck in traffic. Such posts often spark discussions about the traffic situation in Bengaluru. Now, in a peak Bengaluru moment, a woman was seen attending a meeting while driving a scooter.

Woman attending a Zoom call while navigating through the traffic in Bengaluru. (X/@Sun46982817Shan)
Woman attending a Zoom call while navigating through the traffic in Bengaluru. (X/@Sun46982817Shan)

Read| Bengaluru woman's dangerous way of attending a call while riding scooter sparks chatter. Watch

A video of her working while riding a scooter was shared on microblogging platform X with a caption in Tamil. When translated to English, it reads, “Work even on the road. What else to do? Instead of looking at the signal they are looking at me.”

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

In the video, the woman can be seen taking a Zoom call on her smartphone as she is waiting for the traffic to clear in Bengaluru. A text inserted into the video reads, “Work from traffic. Just a normal day in Bengaluru.”

Watch the video here:

This, however, is not the first time that an individual is working in Bengaluru traffic. In yet another peak Bengaluru moment, a video of a man working on his laptop while riding a scooter went crazy viral online. The man appears to be on a Microsoft Teams call. The video, shared with the caption “Bengaluru is not for beginners”, elicited numerous responses from social media users, with one saying, “He might complete his full shift given the traffic situation.”

Also Read| Bengaluru stands as world's sixth slowest city in terms of traffic, slips from second place. Details

“When you have to balance yourself between running a package and going back home,” added another.

A third said, “Bro must be working for an IT company as he might be short of clocking 70 hours per week.”

Unveiling 'Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch Now!

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral Video, Photos from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

News / Trending / Traffic jam? No problem: Bengaluru woman attends Zoom meeting while riding scooter
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, April 26, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On