Traffic jam? No problem: Bengaluru woman attends Zoom meeting while riding scooter

Bengaluru is infamous for its notorious traffic. Every now and then, pictures and videos of people making the most of their long wait time in Bengaluru traffic gain significant traction on social media. These posts feature people doing various things like peeling green peas or attending phone calls while stuck in traffic. Such posts often spark discussions about the traffic situation in Bengaluru. Now, in a peak Bengaluru moment, a woman was seen attending a meeting while driving a scooter. Woman attending a Zoom call while navigating through the traffic in Bengaluru. (X/@Sun46982817Shan)

A video of her working while riding a scooter was shared on microblogging platform X with a caption in Tamil. When translated to English, it reads, “Work even on the road. What else to do? Instead of looking at the signal they are looking at me.”

In the video, the woman can be seen taking a Zoom call on her smartphone as she is waiting for the traffic to clear in Bengaluru. A text inserted into the video reads, “Work from traffic. Just a normal day in Bengaluru.”

Watch the video here:

This, however, is not the first time that an individual is working in Bengaluru traffic. In yet another peak Bengaluru moment, a video of a man working on his laptop while riding a scooter went crazy viral online. The man appears to be on a Microsoft Teams call. The video, shared with the caption “Bengaluru is not for beginners”, elicited numerous responses from social media users, with one saying, “He might complete his full shift given the traffic situation.”

“When you have to balance yourself between running a package and going back home,” added another.

A third said, “Bro must be working for an IT company as he might be short of clocking 70 hours per week.”