A Bengaluru woman's unusual way of attending a call while driving a scooter has gone viral on X. The video, originally shared on Instagram and then reposted on the microblogging platform by @3rdEyeDude, was recorded near Vidyaranyapura, Opposite NTI grounds, Bengaluru. The incident took place on March 26. After the video showcasing the woman went viral, many people reacted to it. Snapshot of the woman with her phone wrapped to her ear. (X/@3rdEyeDude)

"Absolutely hilarious way of using phone while riding a two-wheeler, caught on camera. This was uploaded on Instagram a few days ago. I wonder how the lady even thought of doing this when the traffic police are stationed pretty much everywhere in the city, and AI cameras are installed in several places. Not sure if I should call this innovation a jugaad or something but this is for all the wrong reasons!" wrote @3rdEyeDude as they posted the clip.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

He further added, "This happened near Vidyaranyapura, Opposite NTI grounds, Bengaluru on 26th March at 5 pm."

In the video, you can see a woman riding a scooter on the road. While she is driving, she appears to have wrapped her mobile phone with a cloth around her ear. The clip also shows her talking on the phone.

Watch the video here:

This post was shared on March 27. Since being posted, it has gained more than 22,000 views and the numbers are only increasing. The share also has close to 200 likes and numerous comments. Many people flocked to the comments section of the post to express their reactions.

How did X users react to this post?

An individual wrote, "My business partner did something similar with the mobile tucked in between his helmet & got pulled over by a cop in Kochi & fined ₹500!"

A second said, "There's absolutely no enforcement. Hence no fear!"

"I have seen people keeping mobile inside helmets. She overtook it. Her concentration definitely was towards that mobile shouldn't fall," posted a third.

A fourth added, "Traffic police in Bangalore is least bothered. They will take pics and then start playing on their mobiles. I see it every day at Ram Murthy Nagar junction. There is rampant wrong-side driving by TW & auto guys. Helmets are rarely seen. BMTC drivers park wherever they want."