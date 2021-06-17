Amrita Rao reacts to ‘Cristiano Ronaldo made Jal lijiye meme international’ post

If you have been using social media for the past few days, chances are you know about Cristiano Ronaldo’s gesture where he removed Coca-Cola bottles from a table during a presser and held up a bottle of water. The incident prompted people to share hilarious memes. Now, there is a latest addition to that list and it has a Jal lijiye meme twist.

If you remember, a few days ago Amrita Rao’s ‘jal lijiye’ dialogue from the film Vivah sparked a meme-fest on Twitter. Now, a Twitter user has combined it with Cristiano Ronaldo’s gesture to come up with a new meme.

Replying to the funny post, this is what Amrita Rao tweeted:

Since being posted some 20 hours ago, her reply has gathered more than 15,000 likes – and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, it has also accumulated tons of comments from people.

Take a look at what people shared while replying to Amrita Rao’s funny response to a Twitter user’s post:

ICYMI, here's Cristiano Ronaldo’s video which has now gone viral:

What are your thoughts on Amrita Rao’s response?