Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Amul dedicates doodle to Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra. Seen it yet?
trending

Amul dedicates doodle to Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra. Seen it yet?

The post shared on Twitter and Instagram shows a doodle of the 23-year-old Neeraj Chopra showing his Olympic gold medal to the Amul girl.
By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON AUG 09, 2021 10:42 AM IST
The image shows the Amul doodle dedicated to Olympian Neeraj Chopra.(Instagram/@amul_india)

If you’re a regular on social media, you are probably no stranger to the witty and amazing doodles shared by dairy brand Amul on its social media platforms. Their recent share is no different. Paying a wonderful tribute to javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra who brought the first gold medal in Tokyo Olympics 2020 for India, the doodle has gathered much appreciation.. The post has left many cheering for the ‘golden boy’ of India.

The post shared on Twitter and Instagram shows a doodle of the 23-year-old showing his Olympic gold medal to the Amul girl who can be seen saluting him. The text in the doodle reads, “Neeraj on the thrown”.

Take a look at the share:

Shared on August 8, the post has garnered over 7,000 likes and several reactions. From congratulating Chopra to appreciating the doodle, the comments were plenty.

“A multi talented performance,” wrote an Instagram user. “We are so proud,” commented another. “The golden throne! You made us proud,” said a third.

What are your thoughts on this amazing art?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
neeraj chopra amul india india at tokyo olympics
RELATED STORIES
TRENDING NEWS

Watch: French and Japanese astronauts hold Olympics closing ceremony in ISS

A gifted mind and a pure soul

Old video of largest transforming human image goes viral. Watch

Telangana: First Two Transgender Clinics Get Launched In Hyderabad
TRENDING TOPICS
Karnataka SSLC Result 2021 Live
Shahid Kapoor
Quit India movement
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Anupam Shyam
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP