Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Amul’s Wordle-related post impresses many, some point out this oversight
trending

Amul’s Wordle-related post impresses many, some point out this oversight

Amul took to Twitter to share their Wordle-related post.
The Wordle-related picture by Amul on Twitter prompted people to share different replies.(Twitter/@Amul_Coop)
Published on Jan 31, 2022 05:32 PM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

Wordle is the latest word-guessing game that has taken over the Internet. Many are totally invested in solving this puzzle that daily presents people with a new word to guess. Even if you have never played the game, there is a chance that you have seen posts related to it on your social media feeds. Amul too joined in with their interesting and creative post. While the share impressed many, a few didn’t deter from pointing out a certain oversight.

“The web based word game that’s become a viral sensation!” they wrote and posted an image. The image shows the iconic Amul girl playing the game on her phone. “The Wordle for Butter!” is also written on the creative.

Take a look at the post:

RELATED STORIES

The post, since being shared, has gathered more than 2,400 likes and counting. It has also accumulated several appreciative comments.

“Superb ad,” wrote a Twitter user. “Two of my favs… Amul and Wordle,” expressed another. “Nice one,” commented a third.

A few pointed out that there is a mistake in the picture. They shared that the colours shown in the mobile screen doesn’t match with the ones on the keyboard. For the uninitiated, if you end up selecting the right letter in the right spot, then it shows up in green colour.

“This would've been the best thing Amul has done in a very long time, advertising-wise, if not for the completely random selection of colours on the keyboard. Attention to detail matters,” wrote a Twitter user. “That wrongly highlighted keypad is what bothers me,” commented another.

What are your thoughts on the post shared by Amul?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
twitter amul
TRENDING TOPICS
Budget Session Live Updates
Economic Survey
Covid-19 cases in India
Horoscope Today
Election 2022 Live updates
Uttar Pradesh Elections 2022
Bigg Boss 15 Grand Finale
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP