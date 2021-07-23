Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Anaconda named Ivy enjoys an underwater swim, video wins people’s love
trending

Anaconda named Ivy enjoys an underwater swim, video wins people’s love

“She is just too cute,” wrote an Instagram user while reacting to the video showing anaconda.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON JUL 23, 2021 06:31 PM IST
The image shows an anaconda named Ivy.(Instagram/@snakebytestv)

A video of an anaconda enjoying being underwater is gathering lots of love on the Internet. There is a possibility that the video will win your heart too. Shared on Instagram, the clip is a delight to watch.

“Love seeing Ivy my anaconda enjoying being under water. When she slows bubbles it’s the best!” reads the caption shared along with the video. The clip shows the reptile inside a water-filled enclosure.

Take a look at the video:

Along with over 81,000 views, since being shared a few days ago, the video has gathered tons of comments from people. Netizens couldn’t stop talking about the beauty of the snake.

“I wonder if they realize how big they are. It's like she's confused by all this body around her. Absolutely beautiful animal,” wrote an Instagram user. “Snakes like her are just amazing and smart… well all snakes are and that’s what makes them amazing! Also Ivy’s color is phenomenal!” shared another. “She is just too cute,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
instagram

Related Stories

trending

Snake strikes at a car, crawls inside it. Video is both fascinating and scary

PUBLISHED ON JUL 11, 2021 01:53 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Tokyo Olympics 2020: Tweet about wood used to make the logo impresses people

Woman sees alligator in stairwell, calls for help. It turns out to be…

Anaconda named Ivy enjoys an underwater swim, video wins people’s love

This dog may not be the best workout partner but that’s what makes her adorable
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Poonam Pandey
Gold Price
Gehana Vasisth
Tokyo 2020 Olympics Live Updates Day 1
Guru Purnima 2021
Olympics
Google Doodle
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP