Anand Mahindra asks about Axar Patel’s sunglasses in tweet celebrating India’s win

India outplayed England to emerge as the winners of the four match Test series. India won the fourth and final Test match in Ahmedabad by an innings and 25 runs and Twitter has erupted in congratulatory posts to celebrate the huge win. Among the tweets is one by business tycoon Anand Mahindra. Not only has Mahindra celebrated the win in his tweet, he also posted a special question that’s since collecting several reactions.

“Ok. Done & dusted. Series win in the pocket,” Mahindra tweeted adding clapping emojis in the post. He also posted a picture of Axar Patel in his tweet adding, “Now I need to get these sunglasses to commemorate the victory. Which brand are they and where can I get them?”

The tweet, since being posted over an hour ago, has collected over 7,000 likes and lots of comments from tweeple.

With this win, India qualify for the World Test Championship final.

How are you celebrating India’s big win?