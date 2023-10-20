Anand Mahindra enjoys US salesperson’s ‘raised eyebrows’ reaction to his made-in-India iPhone

Google announced their plan to manufacture Pixel smartphones in India and Anand Mahindra reacted to the news by sharing an interesting story about his made-in-India iPhone. The business tycoon expressed his pride and excitement in owning a smartphone manufactured in this country.

Anand Mahindra's tweet on made-in-India iPhone has amazed people. (Twitter/@anandmahindra)

It all started with a post by an X handle called Indian Tech & Infra. “Google to start manufacturing Pixel smartphones in India, beginning with the latest model which will be rolled out in 2024,” they wrote and shared an image of Google CEO Sundar Pichai.

Anand Mahindra re-shared the post along with his story. “I recently was in a Verizon store in the US to get a local sim and proudly informed the salesperson that my iPhone 15 was made in India. It was a particular pleasure to see his raised eyebrows!” he shared.

“I also have a Google Pixel. I will switch to the India-made version when it’s out. So I’ll be able to tell them my Pixel is made in India too… But there probably won’t be any raised eyebrows at that time because by then, India will have been globally acknowledged as a manufacturing powerhouse,” he added.

Take a look at this post by Anand Mahindra:

The post was shared a few hours ago. Since then, it has collected more than 5.6 lakh views. The share has also accumulated nearly 12,000 likes. People posted varied comments while reacting to the share.

How did X users react to Anand Mahindra’s tweet?

“That's a great story, Sir! It's interesting how the origin of your phone can spark conversations and highlight the growing reputation of India in the global manufacturing industry. It's indeed impressive to see India's rise in this regard!” wrote an X user.

“Thank you for telling this story! The Bay Area is full of incredible people from India,” added another. “I love this story! It's so exciting to see India becoming a global manufacturing powerhouse, and I'm proud to know that Google is playing a role in that. I can't wait to switch to an India-made Pixel when it's out in 2024,” joined a third.

