Anand Mahindra is impressed with this 'Chat GPT Corner', says 'we know how to Indianize'

Anand Mahindra is impressed with this ‘Chat GPT Corner’, says ‘we know how to Indianize’

Published on Feb 07, 2023 07:23 PM IST

Anand Mahindra took to Twitter to share a witty Chat GPT-related post.

Anand Mahindra shared this image on Twitter. (Twitter/@anandmahindra)
ByArfa Javaid

Open AI’s Chat GPT was released late last year, and its craze is multiplying with each passing day. The interactive chatbot knows everything under the sun. From passing Medical to MBA exams to simply answering questions to simulating conversations, Chat GPT can do it all. While many are using the tool to write thesis and blogs, others are sharing Chat GPT-related posts on social media. In the latest, Anand Mahindra, too, jumped on the bandwagon and shared an image. He also lauded the creativity of Indians who can ‘Indianize & de-mystify’ everything they come across.

“This looks photoshopped, but it’s clever, nonetheless. We know how to ‘Indianize’ & de-mystify everything we encounter!” wrote Anand Mahindra while sharing a picture on Twitter. The image, which Mahindra thinks is photoshopped, shows a chaat corner with the words ‘Chat GPT Corner’ written on it. The wordplay here was clever, given that chaat is another name for delicacies such as aloo tikki, golgappe and aloo chaat.

Take a look at Anand Mahindra's post below:

Since being shared on February 6, the tweet has received over 3.3 views and the numbers are still increasing. The tweet has also received a flurry of comments from netizens.

Here’s how people reacted to Anand Mahindra’s post:

“Indian jugadu entrepreneurs are always in sync with the latest trends. Jai ho!” posted an individual. “Chaat GPT’ Golgappe Panipuri Tasty’,” shared another. “Sir, this was Gupta Chaat Corner, Gupta ji jumped on the popularity bandwagon,” wrote a third.

Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online....view detail

