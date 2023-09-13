Anand Mahindra is ‘very proud’ on Araku Coffee being gifted to G20 Leaders

Business Tycoon Anand Mahindra took to X to praise the special gifts given to the world leaders during their departures post the G20 Summit in Delhi. Mahindra expressed that he was "very proud" to see Araku Coffee, which is the world’s first terroir-mapped coffee grown on organic plantations in the Araku Valley of Andhra Pradesh, reported ANI.

Anand Mahindra's tweet on G20 gifts has gone viral on social media. (Twitter/@anandmahindra)

Anand Mahindra reshared ANI's post about Araku Coffee and wrote, "As the Chairman of the Board of Araku Originals, I can’t argue with this choice of gift! It just makes me very, very proud. Araku Coffee is the perfect example of ‘The best in the World, Grown in India.’ (Also Read: Anand Mahindra shares pic of world leaders paying respect to Mahatma Gandhi post-G20)

Take a look at the tweet shared by Anand Mahindra here:

This post was shared on September 12. Since being shared, it has been viewed more than four lakh times. The share also has over 3,000 likes and several reactions.

Here's what people are saying about this post:

An individual wrote, "I didn't know you're the Chairman of Araku Originals. The gifts are so beautiful. Glad they included Araku coffee cup in them."

A second shared, "Awesome...looks yummy."

"This is amazing!" expressed a third.

A fourth added, "I want to try this now."